Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,667 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

