Copperwynd Financial LLC Takes $335,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 22.3% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $759.21 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $769.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $743.52.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,716. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

