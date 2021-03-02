Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,930 PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNNT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNNT opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $376.79 million, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 9,490 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

