Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

SPLV stock opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

