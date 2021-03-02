Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) versus eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Critical Analysis

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Conduent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of eBay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Conduent and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -16.35% 11.40% 3.16% eBay 50.42% 82.73% 11.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Conduent and eBay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 1 1 0 2.50 eBay 0 13 12 0 2.48

Conduent currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.39%. eBay has a consensus price target of $67.20, indicating a potential upside of 14.91%. Given eBay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe eBay is more favorable than Conduent.

Risk & Volatility

Conduent has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conduent and eBay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $4.47 billion 0.28 -$1.93 billion $0.62 9.45 eBay $10.80 billion 3.68 $1.79 billion $2.32 25.21

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Conduent. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eBay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

eBay beats Conduent on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. The company also provides end-user customer experience, transaction processing, commercial healthcare, human resource, and learning services; government healthcare, payment solutions, child support and labor workforce, and federal services; and tolling, transit, photo and parking, and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

