Wedbush Boosts Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $175.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SI. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

NYSE:SI opened at $147.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $26,507.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 530,419 shares of company stock valued at $25,187,111.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

