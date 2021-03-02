Morgan Stanley Raises Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target to $64.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $79.08.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $719,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,050,498.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $2,007,743.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,065,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,840,087. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,300,000 after purchasing an additional 929,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,633,000 after purchasing an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,239,000 after purchasing an additional 553,101 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,482,000 after acquiring an additional 518,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 432,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after acquiring an additional 220,552 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.