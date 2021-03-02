Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $305.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $257.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $241.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of 382.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,176,677 shares of company stock worth $264,970,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Square by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Square by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

