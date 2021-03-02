Maxim Group Raises AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target to $42.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $346.84 million, a P/E ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in AudioEye by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

