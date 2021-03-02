GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 11.60 Per Share

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $5.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON DATA opened at GBX 1,201.20 ($15.69) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 138.55. GlobalData has a 1 year low of GBX 830 ($10.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,750 ($22.86). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,230.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,446.55.

In other news, insider Bernard A. Cragg sold 100,000 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total transaction of £1,100,000 ($1,437,157.04). Also, insider Michael Danson sold 1,000,000 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total transaction of £11,000,000 ($14,371,570.42).

GlobalData Plc provides proprietary data, analytics, and insights services in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, and travel and tourism industries.

