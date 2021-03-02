LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Equinix by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Equinix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $648.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $709.62 and a 200-day moving average of $738.38.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.89.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.