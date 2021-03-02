Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) Announces $0.10 Interim Dividend

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.82.
Pacific Current Group Company Profile
