UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UFP Industries' fourth-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues beat analysts’ expectations by 25.9% and 16.4% and improved 67.2% and 39.6% year over year, respectively. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales, improved 430 bps and EBITDA grew 66.8% year over year. In 2020, the company’s net revenues, adjusted earnings grew 66.7% and 37.5%, respectively, year over year. The company has been expanding its product portfolio and leveraging new business opportunities with the recent buyouts. Solid liquidity position and shareholders' rewards are added positives. Although the increase in home improvement activity resulting from stay-at-home orders benefited its Retail segment, COVID-related woes and a volatile lumber market are still concerns.”

UFPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $65.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in UFP Industries by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after buying an additional 119,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

