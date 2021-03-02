Empired Limited (EPD.AX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EPD)

Empired Limited (EPD.AX) (ASX:EPD) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Empired Limited (EPD.AX) alerts:

In other Empired Limited (EPD.AX) news, insider Russell Baskerville 1,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Empired Limited provides information technology solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company offers integrated solutions, such as cloud, enterprise content management, customer relationship management, data insight and business intelligence, digital and experience design, enterprise resource planning, expert guidance, identity and access management, infrastructure transformation, change management, Internet of Things, managed infrastructure, mobile solution, application, project management office, office accelerator, spatial, system integration, and unified communication services, as well as Azure managed services.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Empired Limited (EPD.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empired Limited (EPD.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.