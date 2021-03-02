Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.05

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.89.

Get Bankinter alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKNIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.