Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Woolworths Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.46.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.59.

In other news, insider Bradford Banducci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$39.99 ($28.56), for a total transaction of A$1,999,500.00 ($1,428,214.29).

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

