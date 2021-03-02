ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.12

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.124 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$83.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

In related news, insider Damian Roche bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$70.57 ($50.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$282,276.00 ($201,625.71). Also, insider Peter Nash bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$69.34 ($49.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,340.00 ($49,528.57).

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company offers securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; central counterparty clearing services; and technical and information services. It is also involved in the registry, depository, and settlement activities, as well as delivery-versus-payment clearing of financial products.

