Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $84,000 Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 20.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 351.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,514,000 after acquiring an additional 986,870 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $66,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 21.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,854,000 after purchasing an additional 686,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 169.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 819,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 515,106 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit stock opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average is $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFO. Truist cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.