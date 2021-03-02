Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Roku by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Roku by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 30,000.0% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.63.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 842,204 shares of company stock valued at $320,262,789 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROKU opened at $420.31 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.37 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $427.63 and a 200-day moving average of $285.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

