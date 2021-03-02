Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,275 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 309,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 63,865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 428,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 91,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPWR. Capital One Financial began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 103.22 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. Research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

