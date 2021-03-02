CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 628.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,703 shares of company stock valued at $53,944,533 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $130.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $220.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

