Tudor Pickering Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Hold

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.72.

EOG stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.96 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $72.86.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

