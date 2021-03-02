Weil Company Inc. Invests $233,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,234 shares of company stock valued at $18,223,745 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

NYSE:AMP opened at $229.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $233.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.42.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.