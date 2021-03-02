Ontrak’s (OTRK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $73.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $110.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 130.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ontrak from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $550.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,699,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.