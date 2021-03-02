CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,267 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $74.87. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

