CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

Shares of EL opened at $293.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,472 shares of company stock worth $18,255,172. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

