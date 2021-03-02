Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the January 28th total of 973,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 4.36% of Oxbridge Re at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 million, a PE ratio of -104.33 and a beta of 0.92. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

