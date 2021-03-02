CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $261,000 in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,383,000 after buying an additional 109,573 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,297 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Five Below by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,834,000 after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 36.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,009,000 after purchasing an additional 137,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Five Below by 37.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 131,324 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.09.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $194.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.28. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $198.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.53, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

