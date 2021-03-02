Morgan Stanley Increases Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $260.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SBNY. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.24.

Shares of SBNY opened at $223.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $231.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

