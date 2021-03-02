TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Upgraded at BTIG Research

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 target price on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRUE. Truist reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $539.21 million, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. Analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TrueCar by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TrueCar by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

