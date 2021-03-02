TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Upgraded at BTIG Research

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 target price on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.96% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRUE. Truist reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.
Shares of TRUE stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $539.21 million, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TrueCar by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TrueCar by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
