KeyCorp Increases Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Price Target to $33.00

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XGN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exagen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,812.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,348 shares in the company, valued at $383,386.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,601 shares of company stock worth $4,039,011. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Exagen by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exagen by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exagen by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,728 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Exagen by 43.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Exagen by 28.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

