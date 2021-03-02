Duality Advisers LP Has $885,000 Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,428 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISH. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

