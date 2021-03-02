Melon (MLN) Price Reaches $38.88

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can now be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00813126 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00030233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Melon Profile

MLN is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MLNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.