EUNO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26,602.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 92.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $14.17 million and approximately $26,602.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.15 or 0.01036729 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,133,908,851 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.