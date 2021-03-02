ARP Americas LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

ARP Americas LP trimmed its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,308,000 after acquiring an additional 168,163 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Insulet by 660.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,925,000 after buying an additional 163,175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,222,000 after buying an additional 130,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,698,000 after buying an additional 102,907 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,037,000 after buying an additional 90,865 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.79.

PODD stock opened at $270.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.75. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $298.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

