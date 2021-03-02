ARP Americas LP Purchases New Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.76.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

