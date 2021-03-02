Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 110,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09.

