Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Abiomed by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Abiomed by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 0.9% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,246 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Shares of ABMD opened at $324.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

