Covenant Partners LLC Has $254,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

IWR opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

