Covenant Partners LLC Sells 368 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $290,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 225,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,931,094.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,434 shares of company stock worth $5,952,714. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

