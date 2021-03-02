Covenant Partners LLC Sells 139 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after buying an additional 2,653,855 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 36,383 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Shares of HZNP opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $209,768.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,537.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,662 shares of company stock worth $28,227,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

