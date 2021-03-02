867 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Purchased by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 22,651.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 402,741 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 822,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,181,000 after purchasing an additional 176,136 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Morningstar by 1,201.7% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139,518 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Morningstar by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $11,060,000. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.08, for a total value of $34,659.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,125,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,153,504.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $4,131,887.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,418,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,195,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,386 shares of company stock worth $32,938,716. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $230.30 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $255.75. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

