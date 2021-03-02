Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $570,000.

IJUL stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56.

