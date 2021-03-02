Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EJUL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $216,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 883.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 69,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 62,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $2,386,000.

NYSEARCA EJUL opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $26.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95.

