Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,664 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.73. The firm has a market cap of $194.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

