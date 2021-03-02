Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after buying an additional 85,445 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Gray Television by 14,983.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 937,543 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 377,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 95,710 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gray Television by 283.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 839,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 620,801 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $267,555.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,502.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,898 shares of company stock worth $2,657,976. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

GTN opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

