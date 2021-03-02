Bank of Hawaii Has $352,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,636,000 after acquiring an additional 616,081 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 408,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after acquiring an additional 390,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,146,000 after acquiring an additional 264,958 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 218,080 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $99.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.67.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.