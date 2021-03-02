Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $644,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 67,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 27,629 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $106.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.97 and a 1 year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

