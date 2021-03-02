Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $892,000 Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,197 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,755,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,176,000 after purchasing an additional 550,896 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,342,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000.

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.