Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,202,000 after buying an additional 234,755 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 590.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $146.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BR. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.